Recently, Nora Fatehi shared a picture series of herself as she donned a blue top and pink-blue cargo pants. Have a look.

Nora Fatehi, a talented actress known for her acting and dancing abilities, is still making headlines for her on-screen skills and flawless fashion sense. The lovely Queen continues to captivate people with her appearance. Her distinct flair is always noticeable, whether in hot traditional or Western attire. Her most recent wardrobe choices exude beauty and grace. The actress readily displays the elegance of Western clothing, as proven by her most recent appearance on Instagram in a blue top and pink-blue cargo pants.

Nora Fatehi’s Blue Top And Pink-Blue Cargo Pants Appearance-

The sizzling diva looks dashing in a blue top and pink-blue cargo pants. The outfit consists of a blue high-round neckline, full-sleeved upper body-fitted top paired with high-waisted hot pink with blue shaded one-button, zip closure, and baggy pockets by Freakins, and it costs Rs. 2,199. She fashioned her hair in a side-parted wavy hairstyle. The diva applied minimal makeup with peach matte lips.

She accessories her outfit with silver ear hoops, gold rings, a wristwatch, and silver bracelets by Karishma Joolry, paired with diamond stone studded shoes and blue shoes by Jimmy Choo. She captures pictures of herself in a white and orange vintage car with a stylish appearance.

