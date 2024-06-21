Disha Patani Or Aditi Bhatia: Who Stuns In A Strapless Black Dress?

Yodha actress Disha Patani and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame Aditi Bhatia always captivate with their unique fashion choices. They have a knack for effortlessly pulling off any style, be it a Western look for events or a traditional look for a festive occasion. Let’s delve into the latest trends they showcased in their outfits for the event.

Disha Patani And Aditi Bhatia’s Strapless Black Dress

Disha Patani

The Yodha actress graced the red carpet as she posed for the photos in a black western fit. The outfit features a strapless, plunge neckline, bodycon, which creates an oomph look to her appearance, and a ruched elastic fitted look with an attached tassel on the side waist, which gives an extra oomph look. She finishes her look with a middle-parted straight hairstyle and minimal makeup with creamy lips. She opts for accessories like studs and bracelets and pairs them with black heels.

Aditi Bhatia

Aditi Bhatia also spotted at the launch event in Mumbai, where she posed in a black-eyed Western fit. The outfit is a black strapless, tube-style bust fitted with a flared pleated white inner mini dress with black sheer dots and stockings, flaunting her glam look. She finishes her look with a puffy half-up tie and half-down curls open tresses with front side strands. Aditi opts for a white pearl embellishment layered necklace, a pearl handbag, a ring, and pairs of black shoe heels to complement her style.

Disha Patani and Aditi Bhatia, with their unique styles, both exude elegance and charm in a strapless black dress. Their individuality and the way they carry themselves make each of them a standout in their own right, inspiring us with their fashion sense.