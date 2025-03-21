Elevate Your Ramzan Fashion Like Reem Shaikh In ‘Statement’ Traditional Attires

The auspicious month of Ramzan undoubtedly delights those celebrating. Every day comes with new hope and joy and to welcome the positivity, TV actress Reem Shaikh makes her Ramzan special in traditional attire. Today we will take a look into her stunning outfits collection for Ramzan.

1) Indo-western Saree

For those who love Gen-Z styles but wish to embrace traditional elegance, then this Indo-Western saree is a true inspiration. Reem rocked her appearance here in a stunning satin silk white pre-stitched saree. The outfit has a pearl-embellished designer blouse with a matching skirt draped like a saree and see-through pallu, completing her exceptional look. Isn’t this a masterpiece in itself?

2) Anarkali Look

Anarkali never goes off trend and Reem, in her recent look, redefined elegance with effortless style, wearing a lime green suit. The anarkali has sparkling golden heavy embroidery around the neckline and traditional patchwork, making it a true show-stealer. With the vibrant purple dupatta featuring golden embroidery complements her desi-ness.

3) Anarkali Lehenga

For the one who loves to grab all the spotlight, this one is for you. Reem here looked like a queen in this pink anarkali lehenga. The outfit has an intricately embellished anarkali kurta made with stones, threadwork and hours of hard work. This masterpiece has a plain pleated lehenga skirt. Combining heavy glam with minimalism, the actress looked gorgeous.