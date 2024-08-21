Enhance the Look of Your Black Saree with Bold Blouse Designs Inspired by Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Prakash is a queen of hearts. After winning the Bigg Boss 15 trophy, she became a sensation. She is known for her impactful performances on screen in shows like Naagin 6, Swaragini, and others. Recently, she has become the talk of the town for her bold, stunning, and mind-blowing fashion choices, whether ethnic or Western. And the buzz is true as we delve into her bold blouse collection to glam up black sarees, which serve as perfect options.

Bold Blouse Designs Inspired by Tejasswi Prakash For Your Black Saree

Check out these bold blouse designs inspired by Tejasswi Prakash, From Bikini Style to Bralette to enhance up your black saree look.

1) Bikini-style Backless Bold Blouse Designs

Tejasswi looks stunning in this black saree from Torani. The sheer black saree features traditional prints and lace, giving it an elegant look. She pairs the saree with a matching embroidered blouse with a bold bikini-style design, a deep neckline, and a backless pattern, adding a touch of glamour to her outfit. Teardrop earrings and a mid-part open hairstyle complete her gorgeous look. With her bold blouse choice, she is redefining the styling of black sarees and breaking stereotypes.

2) Bralette-like Butterfly-neckline Blouse Design

For those who love the tradition of saree but have a modern heart, Tejasswi Prakash’s simple black stitched saree from Surabhi Gandhi is a perfect choice. The actress wore a plain black saree clinched with a belt featuring floor-length skirt-like detail, giving her a mermaid vibe. She opted for a colorful, glittery bralette-like blouse with a butterfly neckline emphasizing her collarbones. At the same time, the sleeveless hand defines her beautiful shoulders. With a beautiful long curls hairstyle and cute emerald earrings, Tejasswi looks oh-so-breathtaking.

3) Spaghetti Neckline Bold Blouse Design

The Naagin actress sparkles in this black glittery saree by Anjali Kanwar. The plain sare features colorful sequins embellished like firecracker blasts in the sky. The actress drapes the saree in a formal style and pairs it with the matching blouse, which features the spaghetti deep neckline and strappy sleeveless blouse, adding a spicy touch to her look. With studded stone earrings and a straight hairstyle, she personifies sophistication.

4) Queen Anne Neckline Bold Blouse Design

Oh, so pretty! Tejasswi is grabbing attention with her classiness in this not-so-simple black saree by Shashank Chelmilla. The actress adorns a black saree featuring intricate motif work, giving her a simple and rich look. However, the actress takes her glam a notch up, pairing it with a matching blouse adorned with sequins and a Queen Anne neckline featuring a low neck and sophisticated sleeveless. The actress defines elegance with a diamond necklace, matching earrings, and a messy bun.

5) High-neck Simple Blouse Design

Spread your royal charm like Tejasswi in this beautiful traditional black silk saree featuring golden prints. She styled her traditional look with a plain black silk blouse featuring a high neckline, three-fourth sleeveless with golden borderline. The sleek ponytail, beautiful princess necklace, earrings, maan tika, bangles, and rings complete the actress’s look, exuding charm like a queen.