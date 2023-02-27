Divyangana Jain the talented actress who is seen playing the role of Kalindi in Star Plus’ Udti Ka Naam Rajjo, is a fashionista to the core. She loves exploring new designs and trends.
In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Divyangana talks about her fashion sense.
Check them here.
Ishtyle for you in one word:
Comfort
Favourite item in your wardrobe:
Currently my new jeans from Zara which I keep wearing.
The style that makes you feel sexy:
A saree and a backless dress
Your fashion inspiration:
There is no one person actually. But I like Jahnvi Kapoor’s style.
What would be your dress to kill on a perfect date:
A long white satin backless dress
Sweatshirts or shirts:
Sweatshirt
Colour combination you prefer in your dressing style:
I like to wear every colour and I keep experimenting also.
Your favorite accessory to go with your dress:
Simple diamond earrings and my smile.
Indian or western:
Both
Your best gift with respect to attire that you have got:
One full sequin body-fitting dress in peach colour.
Your favorite dress worn during lockdown:
Hahaha….I only wore loose t-shirts and shorts the entire lockdown. So I guess it’s my favourite.
Favorite Beachwear Fashion:
I like to try bright colors in bikinis and I really like those floating coverups.
What did you miss the most in dressing up during this lockdown:
Nothing. I felt so comfortable 😅
Fashion advice to fans:
Don’t follow someone because it looks good on them ..experiment and find out what’s ur style and then find comfort in it.