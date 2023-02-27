Divyangana Jain the talented actress who is seen playing the role of Kalindi in Star Plus’ Udti Ka Naam Rajjo, is a fashionista to the core. She loves exploring new designs and trends.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Divyangana talks about her fashion sense.

Check them here.

Ishtyle for you in one word:

Comfort

Favourite item in your wardrobe:

Currently my new jeans from Zara which I keep wearing.

The style that makes you feel sexy:

A saree and a backless dress

Your fashion inspiration:

There is no one person actually. But I like Jahnvi Kapoor’s style.

What would be your dress to kill on a perfect date:

A long white satin backless dress

Sweatshirts or shirts:

Sweatshirt

Colour combination you prefer in your dressing style:

I like to wear every colour and I keep experimenting also.

Your favorite accessory to go with your dress:

Simple diamond earrings and my smile.

Indian or western:

Both

Your best gift with respect to attire that you have got:

One full sequin body-fitting dress in peach colour.

Your favorite dress worn during lockdown:

Hahaha….I only wore loose t-shirts and shorts the entire lockdown. So I guess it’s my favourite.

Favorite Beachwear Fashion:

I like to try bright colors in bikinis and I really like those floating coverups.

What did you miss the most in dressing up during this lockdown:

Nothing. I felt so comfortable 😅

Fashion advice to fans:

Don’t follow someone because it looks good on them ..experiment and find out what’s ur style and then find comfort in it.