Fashion Battle: Raashii Khanna or Samantha Ruth Prabhu: Who Stuns In Shirtless Blazer? See Photos

Check out Raashii Khanna and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, two gorgeous south actresses who are up for the fashion challenge in blazer sets; take a look below.

Author: Srushti Gharat
Raashii Khanna and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are well-known for their impeccable taste and sophistication. They usually turn heads with their stunning outfits and make a statement at public events. They dress in a simple yet elegant style. Both donned fusion and Western outfits, and their fashion choices reflected their personalities. Their fashion sense is bold and confident, and they frequently establish industry trends with their outfits. This time, they looked dashingly in a blazer set.

Raashii Khanna And Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Shirtless Blazer Appearance-

Raashii Khanna In Grey Blazer Set

Raashii Khanna exudes sophistication and style in a grey shirtless blazer set. For this outfit, she ditched the shirt. The grey-lined printed blazer adds a touch of elegance and modernity to Raashii’s look, while the lapel collar and full sleeves add a classic touch. The black buttons and pockets provide subtle yet stylish details that elevate the overall aesthetic of the ensemble.

Fashion Battle: Raashii Khanna or Samantha Ruth Prabhu: Who Stuns In Shirtless Blazer? See Photos 891125

Paired with matching pants, the outfit creates a cohesive, streamlined look that exudes confidence and professionalism. She complimented her look with a side-parted low bun with loose side bangs, minimal makeup with smokey eyes, and nude matte lips, and accessories her look with silver drop earrings, kadas, and gold ear hoops paired with black stilettos.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu In Black Blazer Set

Samantha Ruth Prabhu looks stunning in her edgy shirtless blazer and pants. With her confident stride, the diva chose a shirtless lapel collar blazer with shoulder padding and full sleeves embellished with statement buttons. This bold pick emanates confidence and class, demonstrating Samantha’s fearless attitude to fashion.

Fashion Battle: Raashii Khanna or Samantha Ruth Prabhu: Who Stuns In Shirtless Blazer? See Photos 891124

The actress pairs the blazer with straight pants, adding to the outfit’s clean and polished appeal. She completes her look with a side-parted wavy open hairstyle. For makeup, she opted for a nude shade look with light brown eyeshadow and nude glossy lips. She accessories her outfit with silver ear hoops, rings, and a wristwatch.

Comparing who looked better would be unfair. Because their shirtless appearance made a difference in their style, they both looked like stunning divas.

So, the choice is yours; share your thoughts in the comments section, and stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for further updates.

