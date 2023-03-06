Rashmika Mandanna and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are popular actresses in the Indian film industry and are known for their style and fashion choices. Both have unique fashion styles, carrying their outfits confidently and gracefully. They often experiment with different styles and colors and easily carry them off. They are big fans of designer sarees and often wear them at public events. They have worn sarees by some of the top designers in the industry and always manage to look elegant and sophisticated. Rashmika Mandanna and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are fashion icons in their own right, and their fashion choices are always on point.

Elegant, refined, and fashionable are the hallmarks of structured tailor suits. Several celebrities appear to channel their inner girl boss while embracing this style. Undoubtedly, celebrities’ pantsuit selections have frequently left a lasting impression. It’s safe to conclude that the largest trend of 2023 will be flared pants, which are the hottest style this season.

Check Out Rashmika Mandanna And Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna attended a fashion event in a Pinko Cady blazer suit with a ribbon-detailed tie waist. It is pretty obvious that the Pushpa actress experiments with her wardrobe choices, and this time she went with something unusual and a never-tried-before appearance in a white pantsuit.

She could pull off a respectable outfit with the flared pants and the blazer’s plunging neckline. However, the traditional outfit gained drama from the black ribbon at the waist. Rashmika Mandanna finished the look with a pink lip color, glossy makeup, pink eyeshadow, and much mascara. She only donned a modest pair of heart-shaped diamond stud earrings to finish the appearance.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Curiously, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the original fashion icon, wore an identical ensemble during a roundtable discussion last year. The Line Tribe’s white pantsuit she wore made a statement. Wide-leg slacks with pleated embellishments were included in the full-sleeved suit, featuring dramatic balloon sleeves.

Sam wore only a pair of Misho Designs gold earrings to keep her look simple. She completed her look with eye shadow, kohl-rimmed eyes, a sleek hairstyle, and nude lipstick.

Who, in your opinion, rocked a white pantsuit to make a statement? Let us know your opinions in the comment section; stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more masala updates.