Here’s How Television Divas Are Stylish Sharara Set: From Divyanka Tripathi To Rubina Dilaik

Shararas are traditional Lucknowi outfits worn by Muslim ladies. It consists of a short kurta, a dupatta, and wide-leg pants. However, because of its distinct appearance and comfortable vibes, Indians enjoy dressing in shararas. And when it comes to fashion, television actresses never fail to set trends with a contemporary twist. Check out how Divyanka Tripathi, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, and Rubina Dilaik dressed in the sharara set.

Television Diva’s Sharara Set Appearance-

Divyanka Tripathi In Pink Sharara Set

Divyanka Tripathi looks stunning as she wears a gorgeous blush pink sharara ensemble embellished with a heavy embroidered U-neckline, ¾ length kurta, matching flared pleated style floor-length pants, and a net dupatta with a small floral border. The vibrant colors of the embroidery create a visually striking contrast against the soft fabric. She complemented the ensemble with gold jhumkas and bangles. She highlighted her wavy hair with glam shimmery highlighted cheekbones and pink matte lips.

Devoleen Bhattacharjee In A Pink And Yellow Sharara Set

Devoleena Bhattacharjee looks stunning in pink spaghetti with strappy sleeves adorned with intricate silver bust embroidery in pink and yellow hues, showcasing exquisite craftsmanship and attention to detail in the flared short kurta. The flowing silhouette of the Sharara flared with silver lace work hemline pants and matching colored dupatta with floral gotta patti border adds movement and flair to her ensemble; for hair, she fashioned her look in a middle-parted sleek straight hairstyle. The diva opted for a radiant look with simple base makeup and nude matte lips. She completed her look with long earrings, gold, and silver rings and paired with a silver wristwatch.

Rubina Dilaik In White Floral Sharara Set

Rubina wore a short white flower-embroidered V-neckline flared short kurta with 3/4-length sleeves, matching flared floor-length pants, and a dupatta. Her dress choice reflects her natural grace and her unique style, which blends elegance and simplicity. Rubina kept her accessories minimum, highlighting her attractiveness with silver junks and a bracelet. Rubina’s natural and radiant appearance is one of the most remarkable features of her images. She kept her hair open, allowing it to cascade naturally, and wore a black bindi for a hint of traditional charm.

Which television diva's ethnic Sharara look do you like the most?