Lifestyle | Fashion

The internet is going wild about Jacqueline Fernandez's amazing, lavishly silver designer lehenga set, which she wore to the RB Diamond Jewelry runway show.

Jacqueline Fernandez, a renowned actress, is known for her distinct style and natural beauty. She consistently sets trends and captivates audiences with her stunning fashion choices. The Welcome to the Jungle actress always leaves a lasting impression on audiences. Once again, she set the fashion world ablaze with her latest silver lehenga set, stealing the show as the showstopper for RB Diamond. Take a closer look below.

Jacqueline Fernandez’s Ethnic Silver Lehenga Set-

The actress embodies regal grace and timeless elegance in a silver lehenga set, a picture of which she shared on Instagram. The ensemble boasts a silver deep sweetheart neckline, broad strap sleeves adorned with intricate shimmery embellishments blouse, embodying the epitome of grace and sophistication at any event and paired with a high-waisted, work-embroidered, flared floor-length skirt that beautifully accentuates her curves.

For hair, she styled it in side-parted loose open waves, which frame her face with effortless sophistication. Her makeup exudes radiance in glam flush with shimmery eyelids, black eyeliner, highlighted cheekbones, and brown glossy lips. To complete her look, she opted for heavy accessories like gold, white beads, and blue stones embellished long-length necklaces, earrings, gold bangles, and rings, adding glamour to her ensemble. The accessories are from RB Diamond.

What do you think about Jacqueline’s regal appearance? Let us know your opinions in the comments below, and stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.