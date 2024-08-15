Janhvi Kapoor gorgeous look in red organza silk saree with trendy green full sleeves blouse

Jhanvi Kapoor loves to wear ethnic outfits and she is often spotted in sarees and suits actress shows her love towards ethnic wears by wearing to most of her events today the actress his making a head turning moment as she posted her gorgeous photos in red organza silk saree with embellished with gold hand embroidered thread work.

Actress looking stunning in red organza silk saree she draped the saree in open dropped pallu and she pairs her beautiful saree with contrast green silk blouse which features a sheer full sleeves with the deep neckline in front and lower backless blouse with the top dori the beautiful blouse with intricate zari embroidery gives a elegant look to the actress.

Completing her look, Jhanvi Kapoor opts for a middle-partition loose open hair and she enhances her hairstyle by pairing it with the beautiful antique mattal earrings giving her bridal look.

Jhanvi Kapoor’s makeup is a masterclass in elegance, neutral blusher and winged eyeliner, pink eye shadow, pink lips, darkened brows, a black bindi, and mascara-adorned lashes to style the ethnic ensemble.

Jhanvi Kapoor’s choice of jeweller makes her stand out actress pair her look with emerald choker with intricate pearls and antique mattal earrings, nose ring and hand rings which completes her ethnic look.

On a work front

Janhvi Kapoor have emerged as a good actor tag by working hard and doing versatile movies her recent release Ulajh in which she portrays a young IFS officer role she manage to deliver in the best way and her upcoming movie Devara: Part 1 is along side Jr. NTR is making waves on internet with their chemistry.