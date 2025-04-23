Janhvi Kapoor Slaying In Jaw-dropping Strapless Gowns – See Pics

Janhvi Kapoor needs no introduction. The actress is not only a talented actress in the town but a renowned name when it comes to fashion. While her favorite outfit seems to be a strapless gown as she often graces her look in one. Her strapless gowns helps her always stand out and we have collected some of best strapless gown looks below.

1) The Ice Blue Look

Janhvi Kapoor looks nothing short of a dream girl in this ice blue attrie. Wearing a bodycon corset gown featuring a jaw-dropping strapless low neckline exuded confidence and style. The satin gown has a thigh-high slit raising the heat, allowing her to stand out effortlessly. The pastel hue serves ‘dreamy’ vibe while Janhvi’s smile elevated her appearance.

2) Red Hot

The Bawal actress is looking super stunning in this hot red gown. The strapless gown has a butterfly neckline accentuating her beautiful collarbones. The fitting bodice with long bottom highlighted her curvy figure and the glittery shine of the dress made Janhvi look glamorous.

3) Magic In Black

Janhvi proves she can slay wherever she goes, and all credit goes to her strapless gown. The diva picked a black with white sparkling dots all over, making it an aesthetic piece. However, the strapless pattern with side thigh-high slit, giving her breathtaking vibes.

4) Golden Girl

Oh, so wow! Janhvi’s golden masterpiece gown glam is a sight-to-behold. The actress wore a strapless golden gown featuring a fitting silhouette defining her jaw-dropping curves. The abstract golden detail around the neckline and curves gives her power-woman vibes, while the golden glow allows her to grab the spotlight.