Janhvi Kapoor Stuns in a Corset Top and Pastel Skirt

A Beautiful Blend of White and Pastel Green for an Elegant Touch

Janhvi Kapoor’s outfit is the perfect mix of femininity and sophistication. The white corset top gives her look a structured yet graceful vibe. The corset-style design highlights a vintage touch. The long pastel green skirt with a high slit adds a relaxed elegance to the outfit, with the soft, muted green providing the perfect contrast to the white corset.

The flowy nature of the skirt brings a sense of lightness and movement to the outfit, making it ideal for a glamorous evening out or a semi-formal occasion.

Accessories That Elevate the Look

Janhvi Kapoor knows how to accessorize to perfection, and her choice of accessories for this look is no exception. She paired the outfit with shiny blue and silver stoned heels, which brought a pop of color and elegance to her overall look. The heels are sophisticated yet bold, giving her the height and polish she needs for this ensemble.

Janhvi wore a striking blue neckpiece with diamond silver accents to enhance her outfit further. The necklace adds an element of luxury and coordinates beautifully with the blue tones in her heels, tying the look together. She also wore diamond stud earrings, which added just the right amount of sparkle without drawing attention away from her statement necklace.

Hair and Makeup for a Soft and Glamorous Look

Janhvi’s hair was styled in soft waves, left open, and parted down the middle for a relaxed, effortlessly chic vibe. The middle part creates symmetry and allows her makeup to shine, with her hair flowing gracefully around her face.

For makeup, Janhvi chose a soft yet glamorous look with golden eyeshadow that catches the light beautifully. The golden hue adds warmth to her eyes, and when mixed with pink gloss on her lips, the combination gives her a glowing, radiant appearance. A pink blush enhances her complexion, giving her a fresh and youthful look. The glossy pink lips complete her makeup, making her look naturally glamorous.

Why This Look Works

Janhvi Kapoor’s outfit perfectly balances modern chic and timeless elegance. The white corset top and pastel green skirt are feminine and flattering, while the accessories add a luxe touch that takes the outfit to the next level. Her makeup and hairstyle are soft and natural, allowing her outfit and accessories to take center stage.

This look is perfect for a cocktail party, evening event, or festive occasion where you want to feel elegant and stylish. The thoughtful mix of bold accessories and subtle elegance showcases Janhvi’s impeccable fashion sense and ability to pull off any look effortlessly.

In this ensemble, Janhvi Kapoor once again proves she is a true fashion icon with a talent for creating effortlessly chic and glamorous looks.