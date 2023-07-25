ADVERTISEMENT
Kanan A Malhotra REVEALS his favourite beachwear fashion

Kanan A Malhotra, who is simultaneously working in two shows Punyashlok Ahilyabai and Ishq Ki Dastaan – Naagmani, got in a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com for our fun fashion segment and spoke about his fashion and style.

Author: Manisha Suthar
25 Jul,2023 11:27:22
Kanan A Malhotra REVEALS his favourite beachwear fashion 837189

Talented actor Kanan A Malhotra, who is simultaneously working in two shows, Gunojirao in the historical drama Punyashlok Ahilyabai and Kartik in the supernatural series Ishq Ki Dastaan – Naagmani, never fails to impress us with his sartorial choices. His dressing sense and uniqueness are so awesome that no one can beat them. He got in a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com for our fun fashion segment and spoke about his fashion and style.

What is style for you in one word?

Attitude.

Favourite item in your wardrobe…

Baggy pants

What style makes you feel sexy?

Lose T-shirt with baggy jeans.

What would be your ‘Dressed to Kill’ for a perfect date?

I will carry my own attitude and personality as it is the best dress to kill.

Jackets or hats

Jackets

Sweatshirts or shirts

Shirts.

Indian or western

Being an Indian, I will always go with Indian wear.

Jeans or pyjama

Jeans.

Fav Beachwear Fashion

Shorts and shirts.

Fashion advise to fans

Wear whatever you feel best in. Stay in your own zone.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

