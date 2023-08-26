Television | News

Exclusive: Ankur Dwivedi to enter Dangal TV’s Ishq Ki Dastaan – Naagmani

Ankur Dwivedi, who entertained masses in Fahmaan Khan and Anushka Sen starrer show Apna Time Bhi Aayega, will soon enter the Dangal TV supernatural fantasy show Ishq Ki Dastaan – Naagmani.  

Author: Manisha Suthar
26 Aug,2023 12:18:23
Exclusive: Ankur Dwivedi to enter Dangal TV’s Ishq Ki Dastaan – Naagmani 845919

Talented actor Ankur Dwivedi, who entertained masses in Fahmaan Khan and Anushka Sen starrer show Apna Time Bhi Aayega, has bagged a new project. IWMBuzz.com has exclusively learnt that the actor will soon enter the Dangal TV supernatural fantasy show Ishq Ki Dastaan – Naagmani.  

As per a reliable source, “Ankur will play the role of Moksh, Shivay’s younger brother. He will be a very positive and fun-loving character, who always supports his brother Shivay.”

We buzzed Ankur and he confirmed his entry.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Ishq Ki Dastaan – Naagmani is produced by Shoonya Square Productions which was premiered on 13 June 2022 on Dangal. The series stars Aleya Ghosh, Pavitra Punia and Karam Rajpal and formerly starred Aditya Redij. The show’s romantic track “Janam Pe Janam” received positive response, and also reached over one million views on YouTube.

Also Read: Ektaa R Kapoor gives Ayushmann his biggest opening till date! Dream Girl 2 makes an amazing splash at the box office with “10.69” crores! The weekend will gain a robust number!

Also Read: English Vinglish child actress Navika Kotia to mark her debut as the lead in Zee TV’s family drama Kyunki …Saas Maa, Bahu Beti Hoti Hai

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

Comment Box
Related Post
Swimming is my favourite sport: Ranveer Singh Malik 845765
Swimming is my favourite sport: Ranveer Singh Malik
Review of Star Plus' Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Rich spectacle of a wonderful script and great performances 845754
Review of Star Plus’ Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Rich spectacle of a wonderful script and great performances
Exclusive: Krissann Barretto to get married to Nathan Karamchandani; talks about wedding plans 845744
Exclusive: Krissann Barretto talks about her marriage plans
When Bollywood Redefined Gender Roles And Challenging Stereotypes 845696
When Bollywood Redefined Gender Roles And Challenging Stereotypes
Decoding Gadar 2 Success: Nothing Sells Like Nostalgia 845675
Decoding Gadar 2 Success: Nothing Sells Like Nostalgia
I deeply connect with my character Yuvika as it reflects my journey: Anjali Tatrari 845673
I deeply connect with my character Yuvika as it reflects my journey: Anjali Tatrari
Latest Stories
Alia’s Next Is Baiju Bawra, The Spy Universe Is A Long Way Away 845985
Alia’s Next Is Baiju Bawra, The Spy Universe Is A Long Way Away
Imlie Spoiler: Atharva stuck amid fire 845954
Imlie Spoiler: Atharva stuck amid fire
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Viaan and Kathaa clash over Aarav's decision-making 845908
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Viaan and Kathaa clash over Aarav’s decision-making
Pandya Store Spoiler: Dhawal and Natasha break up 845945
Pandya Store Spoiler: Dhawal and Natasha break up
Exclusive: Akanksha Malhotra Aggarwal returns to screen with SOL Productions and Applause Entertainment’s Unreal 845944
Exclusive: Akanksha Malhotra Aggarwal returns to screen with SOL Productions and Applause Entertainment’s Unreal
Anupamaa Spoiler: OMG!! Pregnant Kavya has a fall 845941
Anupamaa Spoiler: OMG!! Pregnant Kavya has a fall
Read Latest News