Exclusive: Ankur Dwivedi to enter Dangal TV’s Ishq Ki Dastaan – Naagmani

Talented actor Ankur Dwivedi, who entertained masses in Fahmaan Khan and Anushka Sen starrer show Apna Time Bhi Aayega, has bagged a new project. IWMBuzz.com has exclusively learnt that the actor will soon enter the Dangal TV supernatural fantasy show Ishq Ki Dastaan – Naagmani.

As per a reliable source, “Ankur will play the role of Moksh, Shivay’s younger brother. He will be a very positive and fun-loving character, who always supports his brother Shivay.”

We buzzed Ankur and he confirmed his entry.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Ishq Ki Dastaan – Naagmani is produced by Shoonya Square Productions which was premiered on 13 June 2022 on Dangal. The series stars Aleya Ghosh, Pavitra Punia and Karam Rajpal and formerly starred Aditya Redij. The show’s romantic track “Janam Pe Janam” received positive response, and also reached over one million views on YouTube.

Also Read: Ektaa R Kapoor gives Ayushmann his biggest opening till date! Dream Girl 2 makes an amazing splash at the box office with “10.69” crores! The weekend will gain a robust number!

Also Read: English Vinglish child actress Navika Kotia to mark her debut as the lead in Zee TV’s family drama Kyunki …Saas Maa, Bahu Beti Hoti Hai