Sikandar Kharbanda will now enter the Dangal show Ishq Ki Dastaan – Naagmani. The show is produced by Ved Raj’s Story Square Productions. Read on to know it here. You can check about the role that the actor plays in this show.

Actor Sikandar Kharbanda who was last seen in Dangal’s Bindiya Sarkar will now join the cast of Dangal’s show Ishq Ki Dastaan – Naagmani. Produced by Ved Raj’s Story Square Productions, the show has taken a supernatural twist recently.

A new cast and plot has been introduced to provide the needed momentum. We now hear of Sikandar joining the cast as the male lead Shivaay’s uncle. He will have a lot of layers in his role to portray.

As per a reliable source, “Sikandar will play the role of Ujwal. He will be shown to be positive in the beginning. The actor’s look will also be different in the show.”

Sikandar will also be seen in the upcoming web series produced by Sphere Origin, titled Ranneeti wherein he shot with Ashutosh Rana and Jimmy Shergill.

When contacted Sikandar confirmed the news saying, “Yes, I am entering Naagmani. It will be a very interesting role.”

We buzzed the channel spokesperson and Producer but did not get revert till we filed the story.

