Keerthy Suresh Radiates Royalty In An Exquisite Phulkari Saree, Varun Dhawan Loved It!

South Indian sensation Keerthy Suresh continues to wow us with grace and flair. The actress just released a fresh collection of images, which have taken the internet by storm. Keerthy, a trendsetter in her own right, enjoys wearing traditional outfits, as evidenced by her stunning appearance in a traditional phulkari saree. Her saree is a symphony of tradition and trend, creating a visual that has left us spellbound. Keerthy, well-known for her acting abilities and fashion sense, looked stunning in her attire. Check out her latest pictures-

Keerthy Suresh’s Traditional Avatar-

Keerthy Suresh exudes ethereal beauty in her stunning phulkari saree. She wears vibrant, multi-colored threadwork embroidered with an attached sequin, kundan, zardozi, and aari work. Paired with a matching deep U-neckline, open sleeves with an attached colorful tassel on the blouse’s sleeves add a twist to the traditional silhouette. The outfit is from Tarun Tahiliani and costs Rs. 299,900, making it accessible to all fashion enthusiasts.

Keerthy’s Beauty Appearance-

Keerthy’s hair is styled in puffed, half-tied, loose waves to give it an attractive and feminine look. Her glam makeup highlights her features, with a shining accent on her eyes and highlighted cheeks that add warmth to her face. Her lips are covered with a delicate pink gloss lipstick, adding color to her bright look. She completes her ensemble with diamond-studded long earrings, a black bindi, and a gold ring by Tarun Tahiliani. Varun Dhawan’s appreciation for Keerthy’s attire speaks about the timeless appeal and captivating beauty of traditional Indian attire.

Did you like Keerthy Suresh’s traditional look? Share your thoughts in the comments below, and stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.