Kim Kardashian VS Rihanna: Who ROCKS the best outfit on the red carpet?

The Kardashian and Jenner clan has been on the public eye for a long time. They have also become the wealthiest family in Hollywood. Since the start of the show Keeping Up With The Kardashians aired in 2007, they have become more frequent in the public eye. The one that is most popular than the others is Kim Kardashian West. She has been the show stealer when talking about fashion. She is as glamorous as one can get, and her red carpet outfits have left the public in awe.

Whenever Kim Kardashian West is walking on the red carpet, she certainly does the job of turning heads. She has slain the red carpet experimenting and taking the risk in every way possible. Some of her iconic outfits include are attached below that are perfect.

Rihanna is the queen when it is sassing around and being the boss. Her fashion statements have always been a level higher, and she is the one to set the trends in motion. Singer, actor, and many things more, she has time and again given some of the boldest and gawking vogue moments. From shocking the world with her sheer naked dress to the Pope inspiration gown, she showed the boss’s world. From street style aesthetic to appealing red carpet gowns, she has set a vibe of her own. Here are some of the best bad girl RiRi moments that indeed set the red carpet on fire.

