Malavika Mohanan, Janhvi Kapoor & Ananya Panday Dazzle In Sarees, Redefining Traditional Glamour

When it comes to fashion, sarees hold a special place in everyone’s heart, and our film divas never miss a chance to embrace their look in a traditional avatar. Actresses Malavika Mohanan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Ananya Panday recently embraced their looks in traditional sarees that you must have a look at.

1) Malavika Mohanan

Malavika wore a lavender saree, channelling her desi charm in a simple look. However, the floral prints with green leaves added a wow touch. She teamed her pretty saree with a sleeveless plunging blouse. Leaving her hair open, she gave her look a breezy touch. At the same time, her bold black eyes, pink cheeks, nude pink lips, and bindi made her look mesmerizing in the minimalistic details.

2) Janhvi Kapoor

The gorgeous Janhvi redefined the traditional elegance in a red silk saree with a golden border, while the colorful floral prints added a playful vibe. Like a typical desi girl, she teamed her saree with a basic style red blouse. However, it was her simple braided hairstyle with nath and golden earrings that redefined the traditional glamour. With her pretty smile and dramatic eye makeup, the actress looks stunning.

3) Ananya Panday

Ananya gave her traditional elegance a modern spin in this olive green saree. She wore a plain saree with an embroidered border. However, the bold, deep-neckline blouse with intricate embellishment made her look super stunning. With her bun hairdo with a floral touch, long earrings, edgy cheeks, and bindi, the actress screams heavenly goodness.

Whose saree look did you like among Malavika, Janhvi, and Ananya?