Manisha Rani’s Bodycon Gown Or Tejasswi Prakash’s Strapless Fit: Who Turns Up The Heat At The Laughter Chefs Set?

Manisha Rani and Tejasswi Prakash are well-known actresses for their acting skills and fashion choices. The actresses showcased their stunning styles on western styles at the “Laughter Chefs” set, both outfits bringing their flair and elegance to the event. Let’s break down each look:

Manisha Rani And Tejasswi Prakash’s Western Fits-

Manisha Rani In Bodycon Dress

Manisha Rani is spotted at the Laughter Chefs set as she appeared in a stunning western fit. In the latest photos, she shows her charm in a metallic gown. The high neckline gives her a sense of glam appearance. The half sleeves and midriff fitted around her curves elevate her look. The pleated skirt style bottom gives uniqueness to her fit, with the middle partition, curly hairstyle, minimal makeup with pink lips, which glam appearance to her look, and accessories, her outfit with gold earrings, bracelets, and rings to compliment her look.

Tejasswi Prakash In Strapless Top And Skirt

At the Laughter Chefs set Tejasswi Prakash shows her sass in the all-blue glam in the latest photos. She wears a blue strapless tube-style, midriff fit. The denim high-waist button featuring a long-length skirt around her curves shows her stunning looks. She opts for accessories like gold earrings, rings, and a bracelet to let her fit grab our attention. The stunning black eye makeup, peach lips, sleek hairstyle with a middle-partition puffy low ponytail hairstyle, and pairing her fit with black stilettos elevate her look.

Both Manisha Rani and Tejasswi Prakash bring their charm and charisma to their look, making their fashion choices memorable in their own right for the shoot.