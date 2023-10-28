Lifestyle | Fashion

My fashion inspiration is the iconic Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan: Social media influencer Swayam

Author: Manisha Suthar
28 Oct,2023 15:22:43
Handsome hunk Swayam is a popular TikToker and social media influencer. He is popular for acting and recreating iconic Bollywood songs in his style. People usually compare him with Saif Ali Khan as most of the posts on his social media are on his songs. The star never fails to impress us with his sartorial choices. His dressing sense and uniqueness are so awesome that no one can beat them. He got in a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com for our fun fashion segment and spoke about his fashion and style.

What is style for you in one word?

Style for me in one word shall be all about being comfortable.

Favourite item in your wardrobe…

My cargo jeans are my favourite outfits in my wardrobe.

What style makes you feel sexy?

Wearing a leather jacket on top. I guess the style makes one look sexier.

Your fashion inspiration:

My fashion inspiration is the iconic Bollywood star Shahrukh Khan. I just love his cargo jeans.

What would be your ‘Dressed to Kill’ for a perfect date?

A leather jacket on top is a must if it is about dress to kill for a perfect date.

Jackets or hats

Anyday jackets.

Sweatshirts or shirts

Sweatshirts

Indian or western

Both Indian and Western.

Jeans or pyjama

Jeans

Your favourite beachwear fashion

Beachwear fashion shall be casual tank tops

Fashion advise to fans

Fashion advice shall be don’t try to copy someone, style in your way

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

