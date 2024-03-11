Nora Fatehi Makes A Fashion Statement In A Black And Yellow Co-Ord Set; See Photos

Nora Fatehi, a talented actress noted for her acting and dancing ability, continues to make news for her on-screen skills and impeccable fashion sense. The gorgeous Queen of Bollywood continues to dazzle audiences with her stunning appearance. Her particular style always draws attention, whether in hot traditional or Western outfits. Her most recent fashion style embodies elegance and grace. The actress easily highlights the elegance of Western clothes, as evidenced by her most recent appearance on Instagram in a black and yellow co-ord. Please have a look below.

Nora Fatehi’s Black And Yellow Co-Ord Set-

The B’Town fashion slayer looked gorgeous in a black and yellow co-ord set and shared a picture series on Instagram. She donned a black and yellow printed round neckline, half-length sleeves, see-through top tucked in the matching matte fabric high-waisted printed pants. The outfit is from Versace. She fashioned her hair in a side-parted, puffed, bouncy hairstyle. The actress opted for glam makeup with brown shimmery eyes, black eyeliner, and shimmery highlighted cheeks paired with brown creamy lipstick. She accessories her outfit with gold ear studs by Viange Vintage, bracelets, a wristwatch, and rings by Upakarna. She flaunts her glam avatar in the post, capturing her appearance with all ankles.

