ADVERTISEMENT
Lifestyle | Fashion

Pandya Store Fame Shiny Doshi Dazzles In The Perfect Fairy Look In Off-Shoulder Gown; Check Here

Pandya Store actress Shiny Doshi accepts the fairy look and looks divine in this enchanting attire. You need to check this one to believe. Check it out here at IWMBuzz.com.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
01 Jul,2023 16:45:57
Pandya Store Fame Shiny Doshi Dazzles In The Perfect Fairy Look In Off-Shoulder Gown; Check Here

Pandya Store actress Shiny Doshi is class and style apart when we talk about her sensational dressing style. We recently went gaga about the recent look that Shiny had donned in a saree. She wore a Zari saree in brown and green and touched all chords of sensitivity and grace in this particular look. Well, today, is a new day, and a new fashion game to endorse for Shiny. It is the day to go all glam in a trendy wear. Shiny is seen wearing an off-shoulder gown in off-white colour. She has worn a big pink flower on her head and this adds the needed glow and charm to the picture.

This is in contrast to the look that she usually dons in her show Pandya Store. As Dhara, Shiny is seen in sarees which are bright and beautiful. And to see her in this glam avatar, we tend to believe that she is a ‘Jack’ of all!!

Shiny is scintillating in this look and you will know it only if you see it. Shiny who has flawless features has always maintained that comfort is the biggest factor that she looks at in her dressing style. In this exquisite fairy look, that we are describing, Shiny looks extremely comfortable and at ease in the game-changing attire that she has worn.

You can take a look here.

Pandya Store Fame Shiny Doshi Dazzles In The Perfect Fairy Look In Off-Shoulder Gown; Check Here 822667

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Well, will you believe that Shiny is all divine in this fairy look?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Pandya Store Fame Shiny Doshi Looks Surreal In This Amazing Saree Style; Check Pic
Pandya Store Fame Shiny Doshi Looks Surreal In This Amazing Saree Style; Check Pic
Pandya Store Completes 800 Episodes; Check The Celebration On Set
Pandya Store Completes 800 Episodes; Check The Celebration On Set
Pandya Store Spoiler: Dhara decides to have a frank talk with Chikoo
Pandya Store Spoiler: Dhara decides to have a frank talk with Chikoo
Pandya Store Fame Shiny Doshi Cuddles And Kisses Child Actor Kiara Sadh In This Cute BTS Video
Pandya Store Fame Shiny Doshi Cuddles And Kisses Child Actor Kiara Sadh In This Cute BTS Video
Pandya Store Fame Shiny Doshi Dazzles In Bikini Style; Celebrates ‘Happy Five’ with Hubby
Pandya Store Fame Shiny Doshi Dazzles In Bikini Style; Celebrates ‘Happy Five’ with Hubby
Pandya Store Fame Kinshuk Mahajan And Shiny Doshi Talk About Their Non-Stop Shoot For The Show; Check Details
Pandya Store Fame Kinshuk Mahajan And Shiny Doshi Talk About Their Non-Stop Shoot For The Show; Check Details
Latest Stories
Rakul Preet Singh Feels Overwhelmed With Crazy Response For I Love You
Rakul Preet Singh Feels Overwhelmed With Crazy Response For I Love You
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Pyar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti’s Mandira to be Radha’s real mother?
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Pyar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti’s Mandira to be Radha’s real mother?
Titlie Spoiler: Garv announces his love for Titlie
Titlie Spoiler: Garv announces his love for Titlie
Imlie Spoiler: Dhairya lays hands on the big proof
Imlie Spoiler: Dhairya lays hands on the big proof
Junooniyatt spoiler: Amar’s misguided advice confuses Elahi
Junooniyatt spoiler: Amar’s misguided advice confuses Elahi
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Kathaa becomes Viaan’s dance partner
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Kathaa becomes Viaan’s dance partner
Read Latest News