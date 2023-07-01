Pandya Store Fame Shiny Doshi Dazzles In The Perfect Fairy Look In Off-Shoulder Gown; Check Here

Pandya Store actress Shiny Doshi is class and style apart when we talk about her sensational dressing style. We recently went gaga about the recent look that Shiny had donned in a saree. She wore a Zari saree in brown and green and touched all chords of sensitivity and grace in this particular look. Well, today, is a new day, and a new fashion game to endorse for Shiny. It is the day to go all glam in a trendy wear. Shiny is seen wearing an off-shoulder gown in off-white colour. She has worn a big pink flower on her head and this adds the needed glow and charm to the picture.

This is in contrast to the look that she usually dons in her show Pandya Store. As Dhara, Shiny is seen in sarees which are bright and beautiful. And to see her in this glam avatar, we tend to believe that she is a ‘Jack’ of all!!

Shiny is scintillating in this look and you will know it only if you see it. Shiny who has flawless features has always maintained that comfort is the biggest factor that she looks at in her dressing style. In this exquisite fairy look, that we are describing, Shiny looks extremely comfortable and at ease in the game-changing attire that she has worn.

You can take a look here.

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Well, will you believe that Shiny is all divine in this fairy look?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.