Shocking! Actor Shiny Doshi Opens Up About Depression, Prostitution And More

Famous TV actress Shiny Doshi, who has gained recognition in every household through shows like ‘Saraswatichandra’ and ‘Pandya Store’, recently revealed the painful and true aspects of her life in a Siddharth Kannan Interview.

Journey from depression to recognition

Shiny said that when she came to Mumbai in 2012, she had only ₹ 15,000. She was studying fashion design, but did not have the money to pay the fees. Her father had left her, and her mother had the burden of running the entire house. In such a situation, she started a new life with her mother.

Auditions and first break

After many auditions, one day a Star Plus executive called her mother to the office and from here she got the show ‘Saraswatichandra’. But the beginning was not easy. Shiny says, ‘I used to cry every day on the set, I couldn’t say anything to anyone, there was no support.’

Family labelled as a Prostitute

The most painful thing happened when her own family humiliated her. Shiny said, ‘My family compared me to a prostitute because I was acting, but when the show went on air and people appreciated it, then everyone became silent.’

Mother’s sacrifice

Shiny’s mother even sold her jewellery for her. Sometimes for food, sometimes for college fees. ‘I was expelled from college because there was no fee, then my mother sold the jewellery and got me to complete my studies,’ Shiney told emotionally.

Today’s Shiny – an inspiration

Shiny’s story is not just about a struggling actress, but also about the fight of a courageous daughter and mother. This story tells that if there is courage, then any difficult path can become easy.