Pandya Store Fame Shiny Doshi Wishes Her Mom A Happy Guru Purnima

Pandya Store fame actress Shiny Doshi celebrates Guru Purnima with a post and picture with her mother. She seeks blessings from her mother who has taught her a lot.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
03 Jul,2023 17:34:24
Pandya Store actress Shiny Doshi is quite active on social media these days. She was seen recently celebrating five years of togetherness with her hubby Lavesh. She was seen endorsing a great ethnic saree style. This was followed by a glam-looking gown attire in which she looked the typical fairy. Well, today, she gets personal and wishes the one who  she respects the most. Yes, today being Guru Purnima, Shiny takes this opportunity to wish her first Guru, who is her mother.

Shiny posts a picture with her mother and wishes her whole-heartedly on being a great Guru for her.

She writes on the picture,

Maa jo sikha aapse sikha
Maa jaisa koi nahi. Love you.
#happygurupurnima

You can take a look at the picture too here.

Pandya Store Fame Shiny Doshi Wishes Her Mom A Happy Guru Purnima 823304

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Guru Purnima is special where we respect and seek blessings from the people who have given us life lessons and learnings.

Wishing all our readers here a Happy Guru Purnima!!

As for the show, Pandya Store is going great guns with the Pandya family dealing with one problem after another. Recently, we saw the kids being stuck inside a manhole. Also, a tragedy happened with Dhara’s mother passing away. Now, as per media reports, the show is all set for a major generation leap. And it is believed that the casting is on for this big change in the show. Also, reports say that none of the present actors barring Krutika Desai will be part of the show post the leap.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

