Pandya Store Fame Shiny Doshi Dazzles In Bikini Style; Celebrates 'Happy Five' with Hubby

Pandya Store the Star Plus show produced by Sphere Origin is going great guns. There is never a dull episode or track in the show, and viewers see quite a lot of drama happening at all times in the show. Yes, recently, we shared about the long hours of work that Shiny and Kinshuk Mahajan along with the other cast of Pandya Store put up for the children missing track that was played upon. There was a BTS video shared by actor which said that they have been shooting non-stop for 72 hours. Now, Shiny gets all personal as she celebrates her fifth anniversary of meeting her man Lavesh Kahirajani.

Yes, it is five already for the loving actress!! She put up a throwback picture in bikini style where her husband Lavesh is seen bare-chested with a shorts style. These are throwback pictures from their vacation. Shiny celebrates the joy of completing five years of their meeting!!

We have always seen Shiny and Lavesh being quite vocal about their togetherness on social media. And this surely is a treat to their fans. They are very expressive in their relationship and are romantic by heart!!

You can check the pictures here.

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Are you all loving the way Shiny and Lavesh ushered in their fifth year of meeting?

Happy five to them!!

