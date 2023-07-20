Shiny Doshi Bids 'Farewell' To Pandya Store In This Way; Check Here

Shiny Doshi the talented actress has given her life and sweat to the character of Dhara Pandya for two and a half years. In fact, the entire cast of Star Plus show Pandya Store, who bid adieu to the show recently, have given their best to the show and to their characters. Every character became a household name and the show reaped rewards through its popularity. Now, the cast of the show has made way for the new cast to enter.

The show will soon see a generation leap post which the story’s protagonist will be Dev and Rishita’s daughter, Nishita aka Chutki. Priyanshi Yadav will play the new lead. Rohit Chandel will play the male lead on the show.

Now, we have Shiny Doshi aka Dhara putting her heartfelt message on social media. She puts out an emotional farewell message to the character and the show that has given her so much in the last few years.

She writes,

Gratitude and Blessings Overflowing! 🙏

As I bid farewell to ” Dhara ” from ‘Pandya Store,’ I want to express my heartfelt thanks to all my amazing fans and well-wishers. Your unwavering support and love have been the driving force behind my journey. Your cheers have made every moment worthwhile. As I embark on new adventures, I carry your love in my heart, and it will always inspire me.

Thank you for being my constant source of motivation. Until we meet again, stay blessed and keep spreading the love! ❤️

#Grateful #Farewell #PandyaStore #Blessed”

So true!! The show did well and was popular with fans. Now, we wish Shiny Doshi all the very best!!

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.