Pandya Store Fame Kinshuk Mahajan And Shiny Doshi Talk About Their Non-Stop Shoot For The Show; Check Details

Pandya Store the Star Plus show produced by Sphere Origin has been seeing the exciting and intriguing track of the kids in the Pandya family going missing. Well, this will be a big track and the hint for the same has been given by the BTS video that Kinshuk Mahajan and Shiny Doshi have put up. Seems like Dhara has gotten injured too in the scene, she is bleeding on her forehead. And what’s more? The actors talk about their non-stop hard work for the particular track. The BTS video shared by Shiny has Kinshuk aka Gautam Pandya and Shiny aka Dhara seated after a long schedule of shoot.

As per the plot, Dhara is angry at Chiku as he has taken to bad actions and behaviour. Dhara admonishes him but he is adamant and does not listen to Dhara. Soon, the kids go missing from the house along with Dhara. The entire family gets together to look for them. The shoot for the same sequence seems to be happening here.

Kinshuk is seen talking in the video about shooting non-stop for 72 hours. Kinshuk further adds that they have given their best in the sequence and urges fans to see it. Shiny too talks about the long shoot schedule and asks for ‘Pack up’.

Yes, this is the kind of relentless hard work that your favourite actors put up in TV shows. And this is one such example of it.

