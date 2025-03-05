Megha Barsenge Upcoming Twist: Megha feels sick; Mannu plays the rescue act

Megha Barsenge the Colors television show produced by Saurabh Tewari’s Parin Multimedia has seen Mannu’s (Kinshuk Mahajan) return proving drastically shocking for all to believe. Mannu behaves like a kid and does weird things, but Arjun (Neil Bhatt) is not ready to believe that this is not Manoj or the fact that Manoj has lost his mental stability. We saw Arjun conduct the lie detector test on Mannu but was not able to prove that it was Manoj for sure. Mannu, later, called his friends and tied up Arjun and threatened the family. Now, Sikandar, Booji and Mukta used Mannu to kill Megha (Neha Rana) and gave a few poisoned candies to Mannu and asked him to give them to Megha.

The upcoming episode will see Megha eating the candy and feeling sick. She will not be able to breathe, with heaviness in her throat. She will struggle, and Megha’s family will be shocked to see the cat who ate the candy dying in front of them. Megha’s father will try to push Mannu away, saying he harmed his daughter. However, Mannu will bring the salt bottle from the kitchen and will forcibly push it into Megha’s mouth, after which she will vomit and will feel much better.

What will happen next?

COLORS’ show, ‘Megha Barsenge’, highlights the issue of bride abandonment through Megha’s story. Abandoned by her NRI husband Manoj, Megha teams up with IAS officer Arjun to confront him and challenge societal norms. The show celebrates Megha’s courage and independence. The show stars Neha Rana, Neil Bhatt, and Kinshuk Mahajan in lead roles.