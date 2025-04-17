Exclusive: Megha Barsenge’s unique outdoor schedule sets a precedent; Is this the start of a new business module?

Colors’ show Megha Barsenge produced by Saurabh Tewari’s Parin Multimedia has created an awakening of sorts with its reformed shooting pattern. The unit of the show, headed by the main actors Neil Bhatt, Kinshuk Mahajan and Neha Rana, under the guidance of the Producer Saurabh Tewari, has been shooting in Bhimtaal and Nainital for the past three weeks.

The show’s narrative has been enriched by the vibes created by the real locations of the mountains, dense forests and the secluded place of stay. We hear that what actually started as a five-day shoot has grown big, considering the positive impact that the storytelling in these real locations has garnered for the show.

A reliable source tells us, “The response that has been derived from the immensely realistic outdoor shoots motivated the makers to extend the shoot schedule. Coming next week, Megha Barsenge will complete a one-month tenure of shooting at the above-mentioned outdoor locations.”

Now, we at IWMBuzz.com also hear that the outdoor shoot is further extended to a month more and that the team will shoot outdoors till the last week of May 2025.

Yes, and this achievement has been derived from a simple plan to break away from the monotonous shoot schedules that take place on sets. Our source tells us that the idea was to create a clutter-breaking shoot ambience, at real locations, driven by a strong narrative, by using the prime actors with a minimum crew.

We also get to hear that Megha Barsenge has a bare minimum crew working at the outdoor location, which mainly involves the main actors Neil, Neha and Kinshuk.

We dug deep to find out that the team is working around the same budget, with a smaller crew in place. This has helped them immensely in maintaining the costs even while giving the audience a breathtaking new ambience for the big drama.

What’s more? This phase has not only given a rise in the show’s TVR but has also sparked a lot of curiosity in the audience. The biggest plus point for the viewers watching it is that they get to see the top-notch drama taking place at exquisite and apt outdoor locations.

This experiment has proven to be a win-win scenario for the channel and production house.

We at IWMBuzz.com reached out to the Producer Saurabh Tewari, who told us, “Yes, it is true that we had earlier planned the outdoor shoot to be only for five days. However, the enriched ambience created a lot of curiosity in the minds of viewers, and it gave the show a clutter-breaking uplift. Now, we have extended the tenure of the outdoor shoot. We will be shooting in Bhimtaal till the last week of May.”

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Will this new work module be a game changer for the small screen?

The audience has certainly felt the difference, and we would like this difference to stay!!