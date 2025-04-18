Exclusive: Megha Barsenge to shoot in Poland and Abu Dhabi?

Megha Barsenge the Colors show produced by Saurabh Tewari’s Parin Multimedia is presently shooting for its extensive outdoor schedule in Bhimtaal and Nainital for nearly a month. We at IWMBuzz.com wrote exclusively about the show breaking the norm of shooting within the premise of a set, and taking the narrative to engaging real locations. The unit is presently shooting with the prime actors with a minimal crew, which is something unique for the small screen scenario.

We wrote about this outdoor shoot at Bhimtaal being extended till the last week of May. If you have missed reading it, you can check it here.

Now, we hear that post May, there will be a big turnaround in the show, wherein the cast and crew will take on yet another outdoor schedule, this time out of the country.

As we know, the concept of Megha Barsenge kickstarted in Georgia, and the team had shot for an engaging schedule in Georgia.

Now, as per our reliable source, “The team of Megha Barsenge is in talks for an outdoor schedule in Poland. There is further talk on two out-of-country schedules to be undertaken in the show, with a big twist coming to the fore. Apart from Poland, the team might head to Abu Dhabi too for a schedule.”

We hear that the team is now concentrating on the major drama to be shot in Bhimtaal. However, discussions have begun about the next big out-of-country schedules that the show will undertake.

