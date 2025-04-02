Megha Barsenge Show Gets Intensified as Manoj True Face Revealed

Some locations aren’t just backdrops—they become characters in the story. Nainital has done the same for COLORS‘ show ‘Megha Barsenge‘. This picturesque town has added a whole new dimension to the show with its crystal-clear Naini Lake, lush green valleys, and breathtaking views of the Himalayas. After weeks of filming intense indoor sequences, the cast and crew have taken the drama to the hills, bringing a fresh and visually stunning change to the narrative. But while Nainital is known for its peace and beauty, Megha Barsenge becomes the setting for one of the most thrilling twists yet!

In a shocking revelation, Manoj (Kinshuk Mahajan) drops his mask of innocence and reveals his true nature. The abnormalities that once made him seem unstable were all an act. Now, with his ex-wife Megha (Neha Rana) pregnant with his child, he kidnaps her and takes her to Nainital—his territory, his world. It is here that the truth unravels—Manoj is no ordinary man. He already has a family in Nainital and runs a massive drug empire. But his obsession with Megha’s unborn child drives him to a terrifying plan; he intends to steal the baby from her.

Meanwhile, Megha’s current husband, Arjun (Neil Bhatt), determined to save her, infiltrates Manoj’s gang by pretending to be a drug peddler. But Manoj is always one step ahead—Arjun is trapped and arrested. With Megha in grave danger and Arjun behind bars, the tension has never been higher.

Sharing his shooting experience in Nainital, Kinshuk Mahajan says, “Filming here has been an absolute joy! Nainital has a different vibe and a refreshing backdrop for our scenes. Its beauty contrasts with the dark, nail-biting drama unfolding on the show! The TRPs have been rising, and this location has brought something magical to the show.

We start early, around 6:30 AM, and wrap up by 7 PM, but the best part is that after the shoot, we all sit together, have dinner, and just enjoy the novelty of this place. The locals are so warm and welcoming, making our stay here memorable. Manoj has been such an exciting character to play. He’s diabolical, but the audience finds him intriguing—that’s the best compliment I could ask for! Every scene here feels larger than life, with nature almost echoing the storm within the characters. As Manoj’s evil plans unfold and the tension between him, Megha, and Arjun reach a breaking point, audiences will be at the edge of their seats.”

With its breathtaking locations and an adrenaline-pumping storyline, ‘Megha Barsenge’ is at its most gripping phase. Will Megha escape Manoj’s clutches, and can Arjun find a way out of this trap? Don’t miss the upcoming episodes as the drama unfolds in the heart of Nainital!

Watch ‘Megha Barsenge’ every Monday to Sunday at 7:00 PM, only on COLORS!