Megha Barsenge Upcoming Twist: OMG!! Mannu ties Arjun; threatens the entire family

Megha Barsenge the Colors television show produced by Saurabh Tewari’s Parin Multimedia has seen engaging drama with the family of Arjun (Neil Bhatt) being in shock with the supposed return of Manoj (Kinshuk Mahajan), now in the form of Mannu, a man with childish features. Arjun is not in the mood to believe that this is not Manoj and has been spying on him. Arjun took the lie detector test of Mannu where Mannu sailed through the test. However, Mannu’s action created intrigue when he took Mukta’s phone and called someone and asked them to come to the house by midnight. Arjun wanted to trap Manoj red-handed and made all arrangements at home. However, Mannu was a notch higher than what Arjun thought.

The upcoming episode will see Mannu’s friends covered in skeleton getups coming inside the house with guns in their hands. Mannu will tie Arjun to the same couch where he had taken his lie detector test. Mannu will now question Arjun with his set of questions, and will also threaten the entire family with guns. This will be an intriguing yet hilarious sequence wherein viewers will be left wondering whether Mannu is Manoj or not.

What will happen next?

COLORS’ show, ‘Megha Barsenge’, highlights the issue of bride abandonment through Megha’s story. Abandoned by her NRI husband Manoj, Megha teams up with IAS officer Arjun to confront him and challenge societal norms. The show celebrates Megha’s courage and independence. The show stars Neha Rana, Neil Bhatt, and Kinshuk Mahajan in lead roles.