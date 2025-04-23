Exclusive: Cheetah spotted in the shoot vicinity of Megha Barsenge; outdoor shoot aborted

Colors’ show Megha Barsenge produced by Saurabh Tewari’s Parin Multimedia, is presently shooting in the exquisite outdoor locales in Bhimtaal. The cast and crew have been shooting in realistic outdoor locales for the past month, and are scheduled to shoot till the last week of May. The story’s narrative focuses on the leads Arjun (Neil Bhatt) and Megha (Neha Rana) trying to find an escape route, being on the run in the interiors of the jungle and secluded land space. Manoj (Kinshuk Mahajan) is out to nab them. As we know, Megha gave birth to a baby girl amidst their run in the jungle. The story recently saw Arjun encountering a man-eating tiger in the story’s narrative. And now, the news is that the unit of Megha Barsenge spotted a cheetah in the shooting area.

Yes, a cheetah was spotted in the vicinity of the shoot and it was indeed a terrifying moment for one and all.

As per a reliable source, “The cheetah attacked a localite and even caught two dogs and dragged them into the jungle. As a result of the threat around, the unit of Megha Barsenge has been asked to stay indoors and abort the outdoor shoot till further notice.”

We tried to contact the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get through for a revert.

We urge the unit to stay safe and find a new norm and story to shoot as they stay indoors!!

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.