Megha Barsenge Upcoming Twist: OMG!! Megha’s delivery to happen in the jungle; Will Arjun save Megha?

Megha Barsenge the Colors television show produced by Saurabh Tewari’s Parin Multimedia has seen engaging drama with Megha (Neha Rana) totally trapped by Manoj (Kinshuk Mahajan) and his sinister plans. We saw Megha getting up after the effect of the injection, many months later. She was in her advanced pregnancy state and was shocked to find herself in a new ambience with Manoj and his wife Alka. As we know, Arjun (Neil Bhatt) came to Megha’s rescue in a new avatar, that of Jishnu. He turned out to become Manoj’s trusted employee, which created a doubt in the mind of Megha. Megha asked Jishnu whether he was sent by Arjun. But Jishnu aka Arjun did not reveal his true identity and kept the truth away from Megha.

The upcoming drama in the show will have top-notch drama when eventually, Megha will elope from Manoj’s eyes. Arjun will help Megha to get away from the place. The two of them will enter the jungle where Megha will get her labour pain.

We hear that Megha will deliver in the jungle amidst big drama. The unit has recently shot a huge jungle sequence wherein Neil Bhatt, Neha Rana and Kinshuk Mahajan have shot some captivating sequences, is what we hear.

What will happen next?

COLORS’ show, ‘Megha Barsenge’, highlights the issue of bride abandonment through Megha’s story. Abandoned by her NRI husband Manoj, Megha teams up with IAS officer Arjun to confront him and challenge societal norms. The show celebrates Megha’s courage and independence. The show stars Neha Rana, Neil Bhatt, and Kinshuk Mahajan in lead roles.