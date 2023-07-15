Pandya Store Fame Shiny Doshi Celebrates Two Years Of Wedded Bliss With Lavesh Khairajani; Check Here

Pandya Store actress Shiny Doshi and husband Lavesh Khairajani are very expressive as a couple, and take to social media to showcase their happiness and romantic phase together!! Recently, Shiny had celebrated the five years anniversary of knowing her Patidev!! Today, the two of them complete two years of marital bliss!! Yes, today happens to be their second wedding anniversary. And here is Shiny sending out her thoughts on social media to her Special man.

Shiny along with the other cast of Pandya Store had their last shooting day recently. The show is all set for a leap in which Natasha aka Chutki will lead the Pandya family’s new generation.

Now, as Shiny gets relieved from her show (as per reports), we presume she is spending her special day with her husband in the best way possible.

She writes on social media,

“Two years of wedded bliss with my extraordinary partner, my husband, and my endless source of inspiration. Cheers to the best human I’ve ever known, and to many more years of love, growth, and shared dreams. Forever grateful for you, my love, my world. 💑❤️”

You can check the cute wedding picture that Shiny posted.

Well, are you all with us in wishing Shiny and Lavesh a very Happy Anniversary? Wish you many many years of togetherness!!

