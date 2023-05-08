ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Snippets

Pandya Store Fame Shiny Doshi Engages Fans With Her Stylish Pics From Vacay In Maldives

Pandya Store fame Shiny Doshi engages fans with a throwback vacation that she took to Maldives. The video that she has put up is engaging as Shiny is seen in an exuberating style. Enjoy the video here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
08 May,2023 16:15:27
Pandya Store Fame Shiny Doshi Engages Fans With Her Stylish Pics From Vacay In Maldives

Pandya Store fame Shiny Doshi is living the dream role of Dhara Pandya for more than two years now. The show that airs on Star Plus has given her all the name and fame in recent times. As Dhara Pandya, Shiny excels in all kinds of emotions. And playing a character as sensible and mature as Dhara has been an amazing phase of Shiny’s life. Recently, Shiny was seen thanking her fans and also posting their complimentary cards as ‘Gaura’ celebrates 750 episodes. Gautam and Dhara together called as Gaura is a very popular Jodi. As we know, Gautam Pandya is played by Kinshuk Mahajan. However, today’s post that we share about Shiny Doshi is about her amazing vacay that happened recently to the islands of Maldives.

Shiny recollects the happy moments spent in the Maldives and even says that she left a piece of her heart at the beautiful locales. Shiny is seen wearing amazing dresses, that range from multi-coloured short dresses to plain white ones. She shows us the amazing beauty of the waters in the Maldives. The blue is so enchanting and endearing that we simply love this video.

Shiny is also seen in her bikini-clad attire as she comes out of the water. She looks simply outstanding in this video. Have you been to this land of waters?

You can check out more about the beautiful locale and of course, Shiny’s scintillating beauty here.

Check the video.

Video Courtesy: Instagram

Well, Shiny is a marvellous stunner in this throwback moment from her vacay!!

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Pandya Store Spoiler: Shweta announces her pregnancy with Krish's child
Pandya Store Spoiler: Shweta announces her pregnancy with Krish's child
The Most Awaited Twist Is Here! Shweta To Once Again Become Bahu of The Pandya Family In StarPlus Show Pandya Store?
The Most Awaited Twist Is Here! Shweta To Once Again Become Bahu of The Pandya Family In StarPlus Show Pandya Store?
Pandya Store Spoiler: Shocking!! Shweta succeeds in marrying Krish
Pandya Store Spoiler: Shocking!! Shweta succeeds in marrying Krish
Pandya Store Spoiler: OMG!! Prerna gets married to Shivank?
Pandya Store Spoiler: OMG!! Prerna gets married to Shivank?
Pandya Store Spoiler: OMG!! Dhara gets kidnapped
Pandya Store Spoiler: OMG!! Dhara gets kidnapped
A Major Twist Waits To Knock The Doors Of Pandya Family, Shiny Doshi Aka Dhara From StarPlus Show Pandya Family Gives An Insight About The Upcoming Wedding
A Major Twist Waits To Knock The Doors Of Pandya Family, Shiny Doshi Aka Dhara From StarPlus Show Pandya Family Gives An Insight About The Upcoming Wedding
Latest Stories
Watch: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Mohsin Khan's full BTS video from Aashiq Hoon song goes viral
Watch: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Mohsin Khan's full BTS video from Aashiq Hoon song goes viral
Shubman Gill to be voice of Indian Spiderman, fans can't keep calm
Shubman Gill to be voice of Indian Spiderman, fans can't keep calm
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Shaurya to seek revenge from Rajveer and Palki
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Shaurya to seek revenge from Rajveer and Palki
Nora Fatehi and her special skincare secrets
Nora Fatehi and her special skincare secrets
Jannat Zubair's Latest Obsession Is For Colour White; Check Here
Jannat Zubair's Latest Obsession Is For Colour White; Check Here
Avneet Kaur's Style In White Crop Top Amid Setting Sun Is All Glam; Check Pics
Avneet Kaur's Style In White Crop Top Amid Setting Sun Is All Glam; Check Pics
Read Latest News