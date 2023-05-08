Pandya Store Fame Shiny Doshi Engages Fans With Her Stylish Pics From Vacay In Maldives

Pandya Store fame Shiny Doshi engages fans with a throwback vacation that she took to Maldives. The video that she has put up is engaging as Shiny is seen in an exuberating style. Enjoy the video here.

Pandya Store fame Shiny Doshi is living the dream role of Dhara Pandya for more than two years now. The show that airs on Star Plus has given her all the name and fame in recent times. As Dhara Pandya, Shiny excels in all kinds of emotions. And playing a character as sensible and mature as Dhara has been an amazing phase of Shiny’s life. Recently, Shiny was seen thanking her fans and also posting their complimentary cards as ‘Gaura’ celebrates 750 episodes. Gautam and Dhara together called as Gaura is a very popular Jodi. As we know, Gautam Pandya is played by Kinshuk Mahajan. However, today’s post that we share about Shiny Doshi is about her amazing vacay that happened recently to the islands of Maldives.

Shiny recollects the happy moments spent in the Maldives and even says that she left a piece of her heart at the beautiful locales. Shiny is seen wearing amazing dresses, that range from multi-coloured short dresses to plain white ones. She shows us the amazing beauty of the waters in the Maldives. The blue is so enchanting and endearing that we simply love this video.

Shiny is also seen in her bikini-clad attire as she comes out of the water. She looks simply outstanding in this video. Have you been to this land of waters?

You can check out more about the beautiful locale and of course, Shiny’s scintillating beauty here.

Check the video.

Video Courtesy: Instagram

Well, Shiny is a marvellous stunner in this throwback moment from her vacay!!

