Pandya Store Fame Shiny Doshi Looks Surreal In This Amazing Saree Style; Check Pic

Pandya Store actress Shiny Doshi is busy dealing with the onscreen problems that her character Dhara Pandya is facing in the show. We saw Shiny’s brave act in her character when she tried her best to save her kids from the manhole. We also saw Dhara lament the untimely death of her mother in the show. Well, there have been busy times for the Pandya family as they have been hopping out of one drama, just to get into another. Now there are reports of the show taking a generation leap. But before we could get all serious about the show and its future, we take a look at Shiny Doshi’s amazing wardrobe choice for the day. She looks scintillating in her newest saree look.

Yes, Shiny’s latest picture on Instagram has her wearing a Zari saree with a rich green palloo. She has chosen the matching green pearl necklace to add more value to her ethnic style. She looks gorgeous in this one and there is no word to explain her sultry and smokey style, as seen in this picture.

If you want to have a look at the picture, so here you go!!

Soon, her hubby Lavesh was there to send in his romantic reply. You can check that too here.

This is the reply coming from her hubby dearest. As we know, Lavesh and Shiny have always been vocal and expressive in love. Shiny was seen recently celebrating five years of meeting her Mr Perfect.

Do you like this sizzling look of Shiny?

