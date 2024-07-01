[Photos] Shweta Tiwari Proves Age Is Just A Number Flaunting Curves In Co-ord Set

Shweta Tiwari needs no introduction. She is the ever-charming actress of Indian television who rose to fame with her stint in Kasauti Zindagi Ki. Besides her acting skills, she is known for her fitness. The fitness freak often works out to keep herself fit and fine. With her appearance, she doesn’t look like the mother of two young children. Yet again, with her new look in the co-ord set, she is proving age is just a number.

Shweta posted a series of photos on her Instagram handle, sharing a glimpse of her new photoshoot. Ditching the traditional and casual ensemble, today, the Indian Police Force actress dons a chic beige co-ord, exuding formal office wear goals. The outfit includes a sleeveless cropped waistcoat with a low v-neckline and a matching high-waist trouser, flaunting her curvy figure. In the statement outfit, Shweta defines her stunning figure, proving that age is just a number when it comes to slaying fashion.

Shweta didn’t stop there. The actress continues to slay with her statement accessories and makeup. She opts for golden bangles and rings. However, her beach-wavy open hairstyle gives her a fierce vibe. Her nude makeup, including winged eyeliner, shiny cheeks, and nude lips, complements her appearance. Shweta shows her charm in the striking moments on camera with her fierce expressions and poses.