Rashmika Mandanna To Kriti Sanon: 6 Bollywood Celebrities Approved Braid Hairstyles To Slay In Lehenga

Braided hairstyles have long been fashionable among ladies. These hairstyles are not only attractive but also adaptable, suitable for every occasion, from weddings to festive occasions. Bollywood actresses have been spotted wearing braids on red carpets and at events, pulling women to explore new braided styles. Here are several Bollywood celebrity Rashmika Mandanna to Kriti Sanon-inspired braided hairstyles that you can simply recreate for your stunning lehenga look.

Bollywood Celebrities Braid Hairstyle For Lehenga Set-

1) Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna is sporting an ethnic lehenga look for a wedding with a middle-partition braid hairstyle. This hairstyle is a classic that has been popular for generations. To recreate this look, start by parting your hair in the middle, gathering all the hair in a low, tight ponytail, and securing it with a white funny band. Then, start braiding until the end. Lastly, use a shiny setting spray to give your hair a sparkle.

2) Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani opts for a loose braid with a middle part for a Lehenga look. To achieve this look, start by parting your hair by the middle partition in the till crown area, tying it into a loose braid, and securing it with a hair tie. Giving side bouncy hair to the side adds a touch of glamour. This hairstyle is perfect for any occasion and adds a soft and feminine touch to your look.

3) Raashii Khanna

Raashii embraces versatility in her hairstyles. She has worn thick Rapunzel braided hairstyles, perfectly blending modern trends with ethnic attire. To get this hairstyle, start by making a middle partition and giving your back volume by inverse combing. Later on, start making braids and secure them with a black hair tie. Leave some loose side wavy strands to frame your face.

4) Sharvari Wagh

Sharvari chooses a classic messy braided ponytail. These styles highlight her youthful and vibrant personality, complementing the grace of a lehenga. To achieve this hairstyle, start by parting from the middle, gathering all the hair by finger combing low, and start braiding. Secure with a black tie, and add some hair accessories to the braid to enhance your simple braid look.

5) Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Kapoor chose a stunning, sleek braid hairstyle. She has been spotted with a middle-partition half-up tie in the hair and rest-partition styles in a braid, which adds a playful yet elegant touch to her traditional lehenga fit. For some glam, add some gold pearl embellished braid pieces to enhance the look.

6) Kriti Sanon

Kriti loves to play with intricate ponytail braid hairstyles. These hairstyles beautifully accentuate her features and add a whimsical charm to her lehenga look. To get the same look, start by parting your crown area hair in the middle, tying it into a low ponytail, and securing it with a tie. Add some colored flowers, which can give a stunning look and hide your attachments. Later on, start by styling your hair in loose braids to give it some volume and style it with a braid piece on it.

These Bollywood celebrities demonstrate how braid hairstyles can elevate the elegance and charm of wearing a lehenga, blending tradition and modern trends.