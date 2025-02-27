Reem Shaikh’s Traditional Anarkali Look Is Perfect For Ramadan Celebrations

Ramadan is just a few days away. This year, the holy month of Muslims will probably start on 28 February and continue till 29 March. As the festive vibes are taking over the internet, the young social media star and actress Reem Shaikh shared a glimpse of her new look, which is setting goals for the Ramadan celebrations. Let’s have a look into her anarkali glam.

Reem has again captured attention with her traditional look, combining elegance and modernity. She wore an anarkali that perfectly blends a festive vibe with her classic charm. Raisinghani Vs Raisinghani actress draped herself in a beautifully designed pastel light green.

Anarkali, featuring intricate golden embroidery and shiny embellishments. A contrasting purple dupatta featuring golden border work added vibrancy to her bright look.

Reem spread her elegance like a royal queen in the beautiful pastel attire. She ditched heavy makeup and accessories to rule over hearts with her simplicity. However, a sparkling chandbaliyan elevated the festive vibe while the baby pink glow on her face in the sunkissed moments made her look breathtakingly beautiful. Leaving her tresses open, she created filmy vibes in the anarkali look, serving goals to become the center of attraction this Ramadan. Throughout the photos, the actress made us fall for her traditional elegance.

Reem Shaikh has appeared in top shows like Tujhse Hai Raabta, Fanaa: Ishq Mein Marjawan, Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal, Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment, and others. She was reported recently shooting with Anshuman Malhotra and Mohit Hiranandani. The trio featured together in Word’s Fakest Greatest Love Story in 2024.