Sarees make me feel sexy: Sneha Tomar

Young diva Sneha Tomar, who is a popular name in the telly world, is currently seen playing the character of Falguni in Shemaroo’s TV show Tulsi Dham Ke Laddoo Gopal. Apart from this, she has been a part of popular shows like Sasural Simar Ka 2, Kahan Hum Kahan Tum, Sherdil Shergill and Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki. The actress often grabs eyeballs for her fashion sense. Hence, she got in a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com for our fun fashion segment and spoke about her fashion and style.
What is Style for you in one word?
Cool
Favourite item in your wardrobe
My favourite items in my wardrobe are handbags
What style makes you feel sexy?
Saree makes me feel sexy
Your fashion inspiration
To be honest, I don’t follow anyone because I do believe in wearing what makes me feel myself.
What would be your ‘Dressed to Kill’ for a perfect date?
It would be jeans and a jacket as my dress to kill on a perfect date
Jackets or hats
Jackets
Sweatshirts or shirts
Shirts
Indian or western
Indian
Jeans or pyjama
Pyjama
Fav Beachwear Fashion
My favourite beachwear fashion would be monokini
Fashion advise to fans
Wear what makes you feel comfortable. Do not just wear something to copy anyone. Dress up to impress yourself, not others.