Sarees make me feel sexy: Sneha Tomar

Sneha Tomar, who is currently seen playing the character of Falguni in Shemaroo's TV show Tulsi Dham Ke Laddoo Gopal got in a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com for our fun fashion segment and spoke about her fashion and style.

Author: Manisha Suthar
09 Oct,2023 12:35:08
Young diva Sneha Tomar, who is a popular name in the telly world, is currently seen playing the character of Falguni in Shemaroo’s TV show Tulsi Dham Ke Laddoo Gopal. Apart from this, she has been a part of popular shows like Sasural Simar Ka 2, Kahan Hum Kahan Tum, Sherdil Shergill and Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki. The actress often grabs eyeballs for her fashion sense. Hence, she got in a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com for our fun fashion segment and spoke about her fashion and style.

What is Style for you in one word?

Cool

Favourite item in your wardrobe

My favourite items in my wardrobe are handbags

What style makes you feel sexy?

Saree makes me feel sexy

Your fashion inspiration

To be honest, I don’t follow anyone because I do believe in wearing what makes me feel myself.

What would be your ‘Dressed to Kill’ for a perfect date?

It would be jeans and a jacket as my dress to kill on a perfect date

Jackets or hats

Jackets

Sweatshirts or shirts

Shirts

Indian or western

Indian

Jeans or pyjama

Pyjama

Fav Beachwear Fashion

My favourite beachwear fashion would be monokini

Fashion advise to fans

Wear what makes you feel comfortable. Do not just wear something to copy anyone. Dress up to impress yourself, not others.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

