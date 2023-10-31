Style for me is finding a comfort zone with confidence: Mohammedsaud Mansuri

Mohammedsaud Mansuri, who is known for his acting in Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2 – Agni Pariksha, Meri Durga, Kumkum Bhagya, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and Pushpa Impossible. The star never fails to impress us with his sartorial choices. His dressing sense and uniqueness are so awesome that no one can beat them. He got in a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com for our fun fashion segment and spoke about his fashion and style.

What is style for you in one word?

Style for me is finding a comfort zone with confidence and uniquely flaunting yourself.

Favourite item in your wardrobe…

I have a very good collection of different T-shirts, trousers, watches, perfumes, and shoes. I feel my wardrobe is a collection of my passion and love for my daily wear.

What style makes you feel sexy?

I guess my gym wear.

Your fashion inspiration:

I enjoy creating my fashion. Taking ideas from around is fine but end of the day it’s all about how you can get something fresh for yourself.

What would be your ‘Dressed to Kill’ for a perfect date?

A gentleman look.

Jackets or hats

Jackets.

Sweatshirts or shirts

Sweatshirts

Indian or western

Both.

Jeans or pyjama

Depends, at times you feel best in jeans and the other time you find yourself best in a pyjama

Your favourite beachwear fashion

Surf shorts in bright colors or designs

Fashion advise to fans

Fashion is all about creating a trend not just following others. Also, it need to be about flaunting yourself comfortably with confidence.