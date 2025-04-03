Tejasswi Prakash Oozes Glamour In Black Top-Skirt – See Her Bold Pics

Tejasswi Prakash, the talented star of TV, became a household name with her stints in popular shows like Swaragini, Karn Sangini, Naagin and more. However, over the years, she has not only grown as an actor, but her fashion has also improved, often bringing bold, refreshing and vibrant styles that make her a sensation. No exception is her latest look, where the diva is embracing a bold look with confidence and charm.

The Naagin actress knows how to be in the headlines and her new look is oozing glamour. Picture this: a cute black asymmetrical crop top featuring a high neckline, full sleeves with a bold cut-out around the busy in diagonal slit, making the onlookers sweat. She teamed her look with a matching mini-dress with a small slit, taking the glamour quotient to another level. With matching black stockings, Tejasswi created a masterpiece. No one carry the look like she does.

The crop top and mini skirt effortlessly emphasized Tejasswi’s jaw-dropping figure that’s only possible with a dedicated fitness regime. However, the highlighted curves leave the viewer spellbound. And if you think that’s all, so wait, because the Naagin actress went the extra mile, taking her fashion a notch up with her beach wave hairstyle, giving her a funky and fierce vibe.

With each picture, Tejaswini embraced her bold appearance, showcasing her unapologetically hot look. Her oceanic eyes, glowing makeup and statement heels made her look oh-so-breathtaking. Undoubtedly, she stole the spotlight with her glamour in his look.