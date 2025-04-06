Tejasswi Prakash Stuns in a Chic Monochrome Ensemble

The outfit featured a sleeveless top with a structured collar, giving a sleek and polished appeal.

The look is a power-packed fashion statement paired with high-waisted, wide-leg trousers.

To complement the monochrome aesthetic, Tejasswi Prakash opted for classic white heels, adding a touch of refinement while elongating her frame. The simplicity of the footwear allowed the ensemble to remain the focal point, highlighting the clean and crisp color palette.

Her hair was styled with a contemporary twist—half-clipped at the back while leaving soft flicks in the front, framing her face beautifully. This effortless hairstyle added a hint of playfulness to the structured outfit, striking the perfect balance between casual and chic.

Keeping her accessories minimal yet impactful, she adorned one hand with a delicate golden bracelet, subtly elevating the monochrome look with warmth. Her makeup followed a soft brown-toned approach, enhancing her natural features while maintaining a sophisticated finish. The eyes were defined with a blend of brown and golden shades, further accentuated by a sleek liner, giving depth and dimension. Matching the warm aesthetic, she completed the look with brown-toned glossy lips, creating a seamless and radiant appearance.

Tejasswi Prakash’s monochrome outfit is a testament to the power of simplicity in fashion. The combination of tailored silhouettes, subtle accessories, and a well-balanced color scheme proves that less can be more. Whether for a formal gathering, a stylish day out, or an event that calls for understated elegance, this look is the perfect inspiration for those who love refined yet striking fashion choices.