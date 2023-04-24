The saree style makes me feel sexy: Piya Valecha

Piya Valecha talks about her fashion choices.

Actress Piya Valecha who was seen recently in Choti Sarrdaarni is a fashionista. Her choice of fashion and styling are always on point.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Piya talks about her fashion choices.

Check them here.

#Ishtyle for you in one word:

Classy

Favourite item in your wardrobe:

Most of the things are my favourites, but yes, I like my bag collection a lot.

The style that makes you feel sexy:

A saree

Your fashion inspiration:

Many and if one, it’s me and myself

What would be your dress to kill on a perfect date:

That totally depends on where I am going and with who I am going. Maybe a well-fitted long backless gown.

Sweatshirts or shirts:

Sweatshirts

Colour combination you prefer in your dressing style:

Pastels mostly with bright colour accessories like a pastel pink dress with orange or blue shoes and bag or a white dress with a green bag and shoes.

Your favorite accessory to go with your dress:

Nice bag shoes with some nice earrings and a bracelet.

Indian or western:

Both. I love the western and I am very comfortable in it.

Your favorite dress worn during lockdown:

Pajama & tees.

Favorite Beachwear Fashion:

Floral dresses and bikini with shorts and shrugs.

What did you miss the most in dressing up during this lockdown:

Wearing a saree or a long gown both doing makeup and dressing up.

Your best gift with respect to attire that you have got:

My mom’s wedding saree and her necklace which I will keep for all my life. ♥️ It’s not just a gift, it’s a blessing, love and everything for me.

Fashion advice to fans:

Wear your confidence and a smile is your best accessory. Keep it simple yet classy, and always choose comfort over trend. Don’t wear too tight clothes as they will keep you engaged throughout pulling them up or down. Make sure you wear the right fittings, mix and match your clothes and accessories so that you will not overdo it ever. Don’t try to copy or be like someone else. Just be you.