Exclusive: Daksh Sharma, Siddhi Sharma and Kirti Choudhary in Kuku TV microdrama series

The trend of creating impactful short-format concepts vertically has been prevalent these days. Every other OTT platform is on the rise when it comes to creating microdrama series which is the newest buzz in the entertainment industry. We at IWMBuzz.com have reported about Kuku TV, JioStar and other platforms working towards making microdrama content.

We have one more to the tally here, a microdrama series, being made for Kuku TV by RG Pictures Pvt Ltd. We at IWMBuzz.com hear that actor Daksh Sharma has been roped in to play the lead in this series. Daksh was last seen on TV in Agnisakhi – Ek Samjhauta. Joining him will be young actress Ishq Jabariya fame Siddhi Sharma. Playing the negative lead will be actress Kirti Choudhary who was seen in Mardaani 2.

We buzzed the actors but did not get through to them.

The microdrama series is quickly emerging as a groundbreaking trend among various OTT platforms, captivating audiences with its concise storytelling format. Originating in China, the concept of microdramas has not only captured significant attention but has also amassed a dedicated following, demonstrating the universal appeal of storytelling that’s both brief and impactful.

