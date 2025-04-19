Times Rubina Dilaik Personified Class In Pop Pantsuits – Check Photos

Rubina Dilaik is the boss lady in the Indian television world. She has time and again proved that she is not just a true style icon but a fashion chameleon. One of her best statement styles is when she dons her look in a pantsuit, especially pop-color pantsuits. She owns the look like no one can, and we must check out the classy vibe in a vibrant look.

1) Greenish Yellow Pop Pantsuit

Rubina is spreading her charm like wow in this greenish-yellow pantsuit. The outfit includes a stitched blazer with a hanging detail that creates a masterpiece. She teamed her look with a matching flared bottom while she looked a perfect combination of spice and sweet with curls hairstyle, minimal makeup and oxidized earrings.

2) Popping Green Pantsuit

The Laughter Chefs actress is rocking her vibe in this dual-color pop pantsuit. She wore a yellow inner teamed with mehendi green vibrant tailored bottoms paired with a chic double-collar blazer with a yellow and green mix-and-match look. With a matte lip color and wavy open hairstyle, Rubina walked like a queen, nailing her bossy vibe with a pop touch.

3) Hot Red Pantsuit

Red never goes off trend and Rubina picked a hot red statement pantsuit that screams power. She wore a high neckline and puffy satin top with a matching satin flared bottom. At the same time, the matching structured blazer that the actress buttoned up exuded confidence and style.