Urfi Javed Flaunts Hourglass Figure In Tank Top & Dolls Stitched Skirt, Watch

The undisputed queen of fashion, Urfi Javed, never fails to surprise fans with style. Well, not style but her unique dresses. Nobody knows the secret to her unique ensemble, but one thing is sure that Urfi always brings something new. A day before, she was snapped in an unusual avatar wearing a blue dress with an extended pillow. Fans are still digesting her yesterday’s look, and the actress yet again surprises with her new look in top and skirt.

You might be wondering what’s new in the top and skirt? Well, it’s not any usual top and skirt but something that only Urfi can do. The Bigg Boss OTT 1 contestant wore a low neckline white crop top and paired with a mini skirt made with dolls. Yes, you hear it right, the fashionista stitched so many dolls together and wore them as a skirt.

What’s surprising is why she removed the doll clothes, and the answer is in her caption. that’s because Urfi wore too much, so she removed the doll clothes. “I wore too much so had to make dolls strip!” The minimal makeup and high heels complete her look. And if you see her outfit, this looks pretty good. And fans also praised her look.

A user wrote, “She is such an amazing talented.” The other said, “Urfi always strikes with new ideas. It’s good or bad, that’s different story. But she always ensures the idea will be a new one.”

What is your reaction? Please share with us in the comments box below.