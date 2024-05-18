Urvashi Rautela or Aishwarya Rai: Who Pulls Off Strapless Gown Look Better?

Bollywood actresses Urvashi Rautela and Aishwarya Rai are well-known Bollywood actors for their stylish looks, acting ability, and glamorous on-screen personas. They are also well-known in fashion for influencing admirers nationwide with their fashion-forward outfit selections. They can effortlessly change their style, demonstrating their versatility. Both divas recently graced the Festive de Cannes 2024 in a strapless gown. Take a look at their appearance below-

Urvashi Rautela and Aishwarya Rai’s Strapless Gown Appearance-

Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Rautela looked absolutely stunning in her strapless gown. The red gown, adorned with sparkling sequins, was a perfect choice for her to channel her inner glam queen. Her flared silhouette added a touch of pizzazz to her figure. She complemented her outfit with a pair of lovely puffed butterfly-style sleeves. Her hair, styled in a middle-parted curly highlighted half-tied up and a rest open hairstyle, beautifully framed her face. Her luminous makeup, featuring winged eyeliner, red eyeshadow, and a matte lip, added to her overall elegance.

Aishwarya Rai

Aishwarya Rai, a true fashion icon, graced the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival in a unique strapless gown. The black corset bodice, adorned with gold patterns, was a striking element of her outfit. The hipline fitted flared long train, featuring gold butterflies, added a dazzling touch to her ensemble. She completed her look with dramatic white puffed sleeves and a middle-parted half-tied up and rested open wavy tresses hairstyle. Her glam makeup, with dramatic winged eyes, brown eyeshadow, cheek contour, and matte lips, perfectly complemented her outfit. To add a final touch of elegance, she opted for big earrings and a ring.

Urvashi Rautela and Aishwarya Rai have unique charm and grace, and they each can wear strapless gowns beautifully.