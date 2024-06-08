Whose Traditional Outfit Wins? Shweta Tiwari’s Kurta Or Soniya Bansal’s Suit

Shweta Tiwari and Soniya Bansal are the most appealing actresses in the industry. They have stunning fashion choices; whether they opt for traditional outfits or a Western look, they always exude elegance and sophistication with their outfits. Their traditional outfits have made significant marks in the fashion world. Here’s a closer look at their styles:

Shweta Tiwari And Soniya Bansal’s Traditional Outfit Appearance-

Shweta Tiwari

Kurta is timeless and versatile, offering comfort and elegance. Shweta Tiwari’s kurta appeals to those who prefer a classic and understated look. The simplicity of the kurta can exude grace and sophistication. The actress opted for a yellow with blushing pink floral embellishment with silver sequin embellished round with a little slit neckline, ¾ length sleeves, straight kurta. She fashioned her look with a side-parted curly ends hairstyle, minimal makeup with black eyeliner, and pink glossy lips. To compliment her look with a gold kada.

Soniya Bansal

On the other hand, Soniya Bansal’s suit adds an elegant twist to traditional attire. It features intricate embroidery and embellishments, with cut-out sleeves, making it perfect for special occasions and events to make a statement. Soniya Bansal’s suit features a pastel pink straight kurta, salwar, and dupatta that appeal to bold and contemporary designs. She finished off her look with a straight hairstyle, heavy base makeup with peach lips, and accessories her outfit with multi-colored chandbalis and a ring.

Shweta Tiwari and Soniya Bansal showcase their unique style through their traditional attire. The divas show their unique style with their personal touch.